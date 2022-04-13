Where Is John Fisher?

Home
Notes
Twitter
Archive
About

A newsletter written by a family trying to stand up for truth, and encouraging others to do the same.

Who Writes?

#whereisjohnfisher

Subscribe to Where Is John Fisher?

the thoughts and discussions of the people who live in this house

People

𝕭𝖔𝖓𝖎𝖋𝖆𝖈𝖊 (𝕾𝖚𝖓𝖉𝖆𝖞)

“The act of defending any of the cardinal virtues has today all the exhilaration of a vice.” – G.K. Chesterton

jfish1535

Where is John Fisher? Anybody? Anybody? @jfish1535 on Twitter, GETTR, Truth Social, and Gab Social

Louise (the mother)

The statements made about God and his Church have not been evaluated by Heaven or The Catholic Church. Please consult with your own priest, the Catechism, or God himself regarding the statements and analogies made in this article.

Rose (the second daughter)

“An apple a day, if well aimed, keeps the doctor away.” -P. G. Wodehouse
© 2024 jfish1535
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great writing