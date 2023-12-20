Where Is John Fisher?

December 2023

July 2023

June 2023

"Sunday, Bloody Sunday"
The Troubles, U2, and rock
 • 
𝕭𝖔𝖓𝖎𝖋𝖆𝖈𝖊 (𝕾𝖚𝖓𝖉𝖆𝖞)

May 2023

Paint it Black... Rock
Is BlackRock so all fired great?
 • 
𝕭𝖔𝖓𝖎𝖋𝖆𝖈𝖊 (𝕾𝖚𝖓𝖉𝖆𝖞)
9

April 2023

Elon Musk: "Open the pod bay door, HAL"
Will Elon ever say this?
 • 
𝕭𝖔𝖓𝖎𝖋𝖆𝖈𝖊 (𝕾𝖚𝖓𝖉𝖆𝖞)
1
Elon Musk: The End of the World
The Battle of the Ages (or last 5 minutes)
 • 
𝕭𝖔𝖓𝖎𝖋𝖆𝖈𝖊 (𝕾𝖚𝖓𝖉𝖆𝖞)
7

March 2023

Nothing Will Change
An essay about what will change
 • 
𝕭𝖔𝖓𝖎𝖋𝖆𝖈𝖊 (𝕾𝖚𝖓𝖉𝖆𝖞)

January 2023

The World Economic Forum, Agenda 2030, and World Youth Day
Wonder how they relate? Well... do I have something for you!
 • 
𝕭𝖔𝖓𝖎𝖋𝖆𝖈𝖊 (𝕾𝖚𝖓𝖉𝖆𝖞)
"It was just that the time was wrong"
Romeo and Juliet
 • 
𝕭𝖔𝖓𝖎𝖋𝖆𝖈𝖊 (𝕾𝖚𝖓𝖉𝖆𝖞)
3

November 2022

Mind the Gap Created By Teen Culture
The sequel to the previous article
 • 
Louise (the mother)
Mind the Gap
...between you and your children
 • 
Louise (the mother)
2
