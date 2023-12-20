Where Is John Fisher?
The Empire Strikes Back
Recently, Yahoo Finance had a headline on YouTube: Oil prices tick up over Red Sea attacks, disruptions. In the video, they talk about the effects of…
14 hrs ago
•
𝕭𝖔𝖓𝖎𝖋𝖆𝖈𝖊 (𝕾𝖚𝖓𝖉𝖆𝖞)
37
December 2023
Sin: The Great Equalizer
Every Sunday at our parish, our priests offer a special blessing for those who are celebrating birthdays that week. All those who wish to receive the…
Dec 20, 2023
•
Louise (the mother)
3
The Danger for Catholic Influencers and Professional Catholics
Back in the day, when I was a Professional Catholic, I had a moment of deep fear as I was teaching a group of catechists. Someone asked me a question, I…
Jul 28, 2023
•
Louise (the mother)
5
June 2023
"Sunday, Bloody Sunday"
The Troubles, U2, and rock
Jun 4, 2023
•
𝕭𝖔𝖓𝖎𝖋𝖆𝖈𝖊 (𝕾𝖚𝖓𝖉𝖆𝖞)
2
Paint it Black... Rock
Is BlackRock so all fired great?
May 2, 2023
•
𝕭𝖔𝖓𝖎𝖋𝖆𝖈𝖊 (𝕾𝖚𝖓𝖉𝖆𝖞)
10
April 2023
Elon Musk: "Open the pod bay door, HAL"
Will Elon ever say this?
Apr 19, 2023
•
𝕭𝖔𝖓𝖎𝖋𝖆𝖈𝖊 (𝕾𝖚𝖓𝖉𝖆𝖞)
2
Elon Musk: The End of the World
The Battle of the Ages (or last 5 minutes)
Apr 12, 2023
•
𝕭𝖔𝖓𝖎𝖋𝖆𝖈𝖊 (𝕾𝖚𝖓𝖉𝖆𝖞)
3
March 2023
Nothing Will Change
An essay about what will change
Mar 4, 2023
•
𝕭𝖔𝖓𝖎𝖋𝖆𝖈𝖊 (𝕾𝖚𝖓𝖉𝖆𝖞)
2
The World Economic Forum, Agenda 2030, and World Youth Day
Wonder how they relate? Well... do I have something for you!
Jan 28, 2023
•
𝕭𝖔𝖓𝖎𝖋𝖆𝖈𝖊 (𝕾𝖚𝖓𝖉𝖆𝖞)
10
"It was just that the time was wrong"
Romeo and Juliet
Jan 21, 2023
•
𝕭𝖔𝖓𝖎𝖋𝖆𝖈𝖊 (𝕾𝖚𝖓𝖉𝖆𝖞)
5
November 2022
Mind the Gap Created By Teen Culture
The sequel to the previous article
Nov 29, 2022
•
Louise (the mother)
3
Mind the Gap
...between you and your children
Nov 26, 2022
•
Louise (the mother)
2
